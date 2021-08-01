



Orihuela has announced details of it’s Second edition of the ‘Music in Summer’ program, a package of open air concerts featuring bands and musical associations during the month of August.

The councillor said that, “After the success it achieved last year and because there is no summer without music, the Department of Culture has organised this musical program that will take place both in Orihuela and in many of the districts during the month of August.”

She said that concerts will be held in the Plaza de Ramón Sijé, Orihuela, every Wednesday from 9:00 p.m. as well as in the districts of La Murada, San Bartolomé, La Matanza and Raiguero de Bonanza.

“The object of the program is to offer a cultural leisure activity for warm summer nights and also to support the bands and musical associations from the municipality so that we can all enjoy them,” said the Councilor for Culture.

All performances are free and with a capacity in accordance with current legislation.

Information on all the performances can be found at https://culturaorihuela.com/en/