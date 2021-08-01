Mi Capricho Hamilton win completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 69,755 accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Mi Capricho (6-4) trained by Keith Dalgleish and ridden by Callum Rodríguez won the German Doner Kebab Handicap at Hamilton on Saturday night to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 10 horse 69,755 accumulator.

Save A Forest (13-2), Poet Of Life (4-11), Wonderful Tonight (4-5), Nectaris (4-5), Rebel Territory (7-2), Countess 10-3, Way To Win 3-1, Deputy 7-2, Makinitup 8-11 and Mi Capricho 6-4 fromthehorsesmouth.info 10 horse 69,755 accumulator. An 8 fold bet (45 bets) returned £423,837.

Caption: Keith Dalgleish trained Mi Capricho completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 69,755 accumulator.

