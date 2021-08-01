Countessa 10-3, Way To Win 3-1, Deputy 7-2, Makinitup 8-11 fromthehorsesmouth.info Lingfield 134-1 accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Countess (10-3) trained by Hugo Palmer won the Cazoo Handicap under Louis Steward at Lingfield Park on Saturday evening gaining a 1 3/4 length win ahead of Spy Legend – the first leg of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 134-1 accumulator.

Marco Botti saddled Way To Win (3-1) ridden by 7lb claimer Christian Howarth to land the Cazoo Restricted Maiden Stakes, gaining an emphatic 11 lengths victory ahead of Brynteg.

Deputy (7-2) trained by Charlie Fellowes and ridden by Louis Steward won the Follow Attheraces.com On Twitter Handicap gaining a 3/4 length win ahead of Onaraggatip.

Peter Chapple-Hyam trained Makinitup (8-11) completed the four horse accumulator with a 1 1/4 lengths victory ahead of Eikonix in the attheraces.com Novice Median Auction Stakes.

A Yankee bet returned £384.

Caption: Peter Chapple-Hyam trained Makinitup completed Lingfield fromthehorsesmouth.info 134-1 accumulator.

