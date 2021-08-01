



Members fished the final match of the Club’s Summer Mini-Series at the El Bosquet complex on Thursday 29th July from 09:00 until 14:00.

With just 8 anglers available to fish, the first channel pegs of 1a to 7 were selected, leaving out peg 3.

It proved another hot day although there was still some mud from the downpour earlier in the week.

Willy Moon on peg 3 maintained his good form and caught from the outset and throughout the match using pellet feeder towards the far bank. He managed 35 carp and mullet for 18-38 kgs.

Second was Ken Wilcocks on peg 6 with 17 fish including a bass for 16-79 kgs using feeder alternating between bread and pellet.

Third was Roy Dainty on peg 5 with 15 carp and barbel for 16-64kgs using pole with maggot in the nearside deep water during the morning and the monkey with bread on the far bank during the afternoon.

Tony Flett struggled on peg 1 but landed a carp of around 3kg as the final whistle blew.

The result of this Mini-Series, with the best 3 results from 5 counting, was 1st Willy Moons with 88 points, 2nd Roy Buttress with 85 points, 3rd Ken Wilcocks with 83 points and 4th Roy Dainty with 82 points. Congratulations, felicidades, en gefeliciteerd Willy.

The complex is a haven for wildlife and during the match we were entertained by a low flying flamingo which flew parallel to the stretch and landed briefly towards the edge of the saline lake.

The Club resumes its matches on Thursday 2nd September, coincidentally, at El Bosquet. This will be round 1 of the Autumn Series. The Club also has a booking for Argos on that day for any members who wish to fish there.

With no matches during August, members will be pleasure fishing only. So, if anyone wants to learn a particular fishing technique or improve existing skills, please get in touch with us via FaceBook or our website and we will do our best to help.