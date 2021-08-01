42 new workers to improve Horadada’s parks and gardens





Pilar de la Horadada has welcomed 42 new staff who will be temporarily employed in the municipality during the summer months. The new staff are employed thanks to a subsidy from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), amounting to 180,793.00 euros.

This subsidy has been processed by the Employment and Local Development Agency, enabling the employment of 42 out of work people in the municipality, 27 men and 14 women. The selection process was carried out through the Valencian Employment and Training Service, LABORA.

During the summer months, the new workforce will comprise of 38 agricultural laborers and 4 foremen, who will all carry out cleaning and maintenance of parks, gardens, rural roads and public green areas in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada.

The contracts are valid until October 16, with the staff welcomed the municipal team by the mayor, and a number of local councillors.

On arrival all staff received a briefing on occupational risks, health and safety, after which they were distributed to the different groups and work areas of the municipality.