



In today’s day and age, one of the most loved and consumed forms of content are videos. From Youtube videos to Instagram Reels, video content is everywhere. The reason being every business or creator needs a compelling story. It can play on nostalgia, simplify complex information, and build trust amongst the customers. And what better way to narrate it than videos?

What makes videos every marketer’s dream format is their memorable and snack-sized quality. Brands get to share stories about their customers and persuade other customers to sign up for trials, demos, or subscriptions. In that sense, video marketing has been an absolute game-changer and a worthy addition to the promotion toolbox.

So if you’re not using video marketing to promote your business, you’re missing out on opportunities. Still not convinced? Let’s try to understand the benefits of video marketing and why it’s vital to use video for business. Read on to know.

Ten Benefits of Video Marketing

Allows You To Rank Higher in Search

Every business wants to rank higher on search engine result pages. And video marketing can help you achieve that. One of the factors that influences search results is the dwell time. It is the period a visitor spends on a website or page after arriving from a search engine like Google.

A tried and tested way to bump up this metric is videos. As per Search Metrics, 55% of search results in the U.S contain at least one video. It shows that Google is also trying to push video content. That is why you must make a video and upload it on your website and social media platforms. It’d make you more desirable.

Helps Increase Traffic

As more and more users are consuming video content, using videos in your marketing strategy can help increase website traffic. If more individuals visit your website, your chances of making a conversion will go up as well.

Facilitates Boosts in Sales

As a brand, you can use Instagram Ads and Facebook Ads to make a sale. It’s comparatively easier. All you gotta do is make a video, upload it on your social media pages, and boost them using Ads. Customers these days are more likely to purchase a product after watching a video than reading a compelling marketing copy. As per video marketing statistics, 74% of users purchased a product after watching an explainer video.

Help in Influencing Buying Decisions

According to Animoto, around 64% of people are more likely to buy a product after watching a video. In that sense, video marketing can give you an edge over your competitors if carried out correctly.

Builds Trust

While every business’ end goal is to make a sale, building trust within customers is also essential. That is because every business needs a set of loyal customers to grow in the long term. Video marketing can be used to connect with customers. Brands can make a video that educates the customers about them. For this, brands can make use of YoutTube videos or Instagram stories.

Appealing to Mobile Users

Numerous social media platforms are optimising content for mobile users. That is why a majority of individuals consume videos on their mobiles. Video marketing helps you appeal to mobile users to ensure brands reach their target audience easily.

Provides Good Return on Investment

A lot of business owners feel that video marketing is an expensive affair. However, that is far from the truth. It’s 2021, and there are multiple video editing tools available in the market to make a video. A remarkable way to create videos is InVideo. A cloud-based service, InVideo is available on both Windows and Mac.

With an intuitive AI and plenty of tutorials, it is easy to use, quick, and excessively affordable. Using InVideo, you can create high-quality videos for nominal prices and reach the right target audience using video marketing.

Increases the impact of Email Marketing

As users like to consume video content, you can also use them during email marketing. However, you must ensure that they’re relevant to the content. Putting videos will be a powerful addition to email marketing and increase their overall impact.

Encourages Social Shares

At the moment, the shareability proportion of videos is on the rise. So why not benefit from it? All you got to do is make a video and share it on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, amongst others. Users are looking for entertaining content, and you must provide them with that.

Various brands are creating topical content that does very well on social media. You must keep an eye out for what’s trending and give it a unique twist with a touch of your brand. Your followers will start sharing these videos in no time. Using InVideo, you can create videos from scratch in no time.

It allows you to make a video for Instagram stories, Twitter Timeline, YouTube videos, Snapchat Stories, Facebook, and Instagram Ads, amongst others. According to Hubspot, 83% of people are likely to share video content with their loved ones if they like it.

Great For Explainer Content

Video marketing is one of the best techniques to promote explainer content. As a business, you’re bound to have product or service launches now and then. One of the most effective techniques to start a conversation around them is by creating explainer videos.

Many users watch such videos before making a purchase. You can put them on your website’s homepage and social media handles. If you’re trying to explain a unique or quirky concept to your audience, you can also make animated videos. With InVideo, you get to edit text, effects, and visuals. Moreover, you can also import your stuff with ease.

Conclusion

Video marketing is an effective way to reach the target audience for businesses and brands. And the best part is that creating a video has never been easier. With Video editing tools like InVideo, you can create a video that’s high in quality and unique in no time.

One of the best things about InVideo is that you can use it for free. Unlike other applications, InVideo doesn’t offer a trial period. Instead, they provide a free plan. Videos are here to stay. So go ahead and make the most of them!