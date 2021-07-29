GOODWOOD LILLIE LANGTRY STAKES





By Andrew Atkinson

The Qatar Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.05) Fillies & Mares at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday over 1m 6f sees trainer David Menuisier book top jockey William Buick to ride Wonderful Tonight.

Wonderful Tonight runs ahead of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with the aim of repeating the win in the Hardwicke Stakes on her seasonal reappearance.

“There could be a bit more rain about – the ground will be no quicker than good. I couldn’t see it getting faster than that after they had 50 millimetres of rain earlier in the week.

“It’s not going to be perfect – there could be showers around – but she needs to run, then have a break before her next tasks, as long as there isn’t a drastic change.

“The filly is really well – but we won’t be taking the opposition lightly – even though she’ll be favourite,” said Menuisier.

Divinely, who finished behind Snowfall in the Irish Oaks; Believe In Love, 8-1 trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Ray Dawson, winner of the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown, is tipped each-way.

GOODWOOD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Just Frank ew. 1.55 Zim Baby ew, Staxton ew. 2.30 My Frankel ew. 3.05 Wonderful Tonight; Believe In Love ew. 3.40 Chil Chil ew, Summerghand ew, Chiefofchiefs ew. 4.10 Khanjar ew. 4.45 Ebury ew; Rebel Territory ew.

