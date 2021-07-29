



By Andrew Atkinson

Flamingos have re-bred in the Natural Parks of the lagoons at La Mata and Torrevieja.

The La Mata-Torrevieja protected reserve and natural lagoon is a tranquil, stunning pink salt lakes setting, where flamingos visit annually and have bred in recent years.

A colony of flamingo’s unexpectedly left the area recently, despite having 200 young, after 500 adults arrived in May.

In 2020 flamingos nested in the lagoons for the first time, with 600 chicks born.

Flamingos bred in Santa Pola in 2002. The Torrevieja breeding grounds are the largest ever in the Valencian wetlands.