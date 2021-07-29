



By Andrew Atkinson

John Fanshawe saddles Spanish Archer (3.30) at Doncaster on Saturday in the Cazoo Class 2 Handicap over 1m 2f tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Spanish Archer looks a good bet under Barry McCugh carrying 9st 9lbs after being noted when running on at Doncaster on July 17 over 1m 2f, beaten a nose and a neck, finishing third under 9st 11lbs.

John and Thady Gosden are noted at Newmarket with Ranchero (4.30) and Poet Of Life (2.55) at Doncaster.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Terra Mitica ew. 1.35 Pearl Of Qatar. 2.10 Symphony Perfect ew. 2.45 Save A Forest. 3.20 Law Of One ew. 3.55 Great News ew. 4.30 Ranchero.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Lincoln Dream ew. 2.20 Tees Spirit ew. 2.55 Poet Of Light. 3.30 Spanish Archer ew. 4.02 Bergerac ew. 4.37 Antholblairboy ew.

HAMILTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.45 Shaladar. 6.20 Gunmetal. 6.50 El Astronaute. 7.20 Chichester ew. 7.50 Mi Capricho. 8.20 Cedar Rapids. 8.50 Castle View.

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.00 Night Eagle ew. 5.35 Countessa ew. 6.05 Leo Divinci ew. 6.35 Way To Win. 7.05 Deputy. 7.35 Makinitup. 8.05 Sir Roderic ew.

GALWAY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.50 Stone Age. 1.25 Champion Green ew. 2.00 High Altitude ew. 2.35 Alpine Sierra ew. 3.13 Nectaris. 3.48 Pimlico ew. 4.20 No Say Ever ew. 4.50 We’ll Go Again ew.

Caption: John and Thady Gosden saddle Ranchero (4.30) Lingfield and Poet Of Life (2.55) Doncaster.

The post Fanshawe’s Spanish Archer targets Cazoo at Donny appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.