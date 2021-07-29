



The residents and holidaymakers of Pilar de la Horadada have a new ambulance, that will operate throughout the summer months, from July 16 to August 30, in Torre de la Horadada, Mil Palmeras, El Mojón and Riomar for 12 hours a day.

The additional vehicle, which is dedicated to the coast was organised last December with the company AMBUMAR SYA, through the company awarded the Municipal Ambulance service,

The Councillor for Public Services, Adrián López, explained that “now that the population is increasing in size, we will provide a municipal ambulance to the coastal area, to improve the response in case of emergency.”

The municipality of Pilar de la Horadada is already covered by a 24-hour ambulance which operates from the Integral Security Centre, as well as a 12-hour ambulance which works from Pinar de Campoverde.

The additional 12-hour ambulance will circulate along the coast and will operate in addition to the ambulance that is already provided by the beach rescue and lifeguard service.