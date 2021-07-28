



Pilar de la Horadada City Council has now confirmed that pedestrian access to Las Villas beach is now open, through calle Las Olas.

The ramp and staircase were damaged by the storm Gloria last year requiring the installation of a temporary wooden ladder for the whole of last summer.

This year reinstatement works have now been carried out. To do this, the Coastal Authority had to accept the Council appropriation of part of the affected land, a procedure that led to a delay in the works.

This summer, residents and visitors can now enjoy the new accessible concrete ramp that has been built in the transit area to provide access the beach of Las Villas through calle Las Olas.

Repair works to the access stairway to the Calas de Rocamar, that was damaged by DANA, are also being addressed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition. However, the initial half completed project, shows a lack of consistency in the materials that make up the slope, so a detailed study is currently being carried out.