



The Local Government Board on Tuesday has approved the payment of invoices for a total of 504,191.65 euros.

In ​​Education, a direct grant of 60,000 euros has been awarded to the Foundation ‘Didactic and Interactive Science Museum of the Vega Baja del Segura of the Valencian Community’ (MUDIC), “a centre in Orihuela that has been converted into a reference museum, not only for the Vega Baja but also for students from the neighbouring Region of Murcia.

It is an Institution for which the City Council is especially proud ”, said the spokesman José Aix.

The resolution of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Model has also been accepted to transfer the Property located at Calle Santa Justa, 9 (the Old Palace of Justice ).

Immigration sees the granting of subsidies to associations and non-profit organizations for the implementation of integration projects for foreigners for an amount of 34,000 euros

Nine urban planning files have also been approved, with the granting of legalisation and construction licenses, most of them on the Orihuela Costa.

A contract for the supply of computer equipment for the different areas of the town hall has also been approved with 17 PC’s and 14 tablets.

Further unspecified subsidies from the Department of Health have been confirmed for projects carried out by the legally constituted associations in the field of health and animal protection.