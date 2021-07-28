



By Sandie Rhodes

The inaugural event was held on Tuesday 27th July 2021 at The Hi Life Restaurant, La Zenia.

The proceedings were opened by Graham Rhodes, President of the Royal British Legion, Orihuela Costa Branch, the host Club

After giving an outline of the morning’s programme, Graham explained that The Royal British Legion in Spain, were funding these events in order to support Veterans who live in Spain to access other people from the “Service” family.

It is hoped that individuals can come along to enjoy making new friends, thus reducing isolation and loneliness.

Thirty-two people, 27 Veterans/family & 5 non-Veterans, attended this new venture enjoying a varied programme.

Getting underway at 11 am with half an hour of gentle ‘seated’ exercise, led by well known Royal Navy veteran, Nicola Louden (our own Madam Motivator), she really put the exercisers through their paces!

Following the exercise we enjoyed a well deserved continental breakfast, provided by the hard working owner and staff of The Hi Life.

After the breakfast interlude, Kevin Reardon, Chairman of the RBL Orihuela Costa Branch, introduced Mark Nolan of N322.

Mark gave an interesting presentation on the recent changes in traffic laws, answering many questions and providing clarification on many of the recently introduced legal amendments, together with information about the documents we are required to carry in our cars and person.

The positive response and feedback received from those attending, will allow us to plan future events more effectively, so as to ensure this monthly Club fulfils expectations.

Whilst this Club is free for Veterans & their families, non service personnel are more than welcome to attend but will be asked to make a small donation for the breakfast.

The next meeting will take place at the same venue on Tuesday 31 August. It will include a short presentation on Care in Spain for the elderly.

PLEASE BOOK IN WITH SANDIE AT

sandysandy1979@outlook.com or phone 645 290 078.