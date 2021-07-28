



Four new police officers have taken up their duties as agents of the Pilar de la Horadada Local Police. They will now become part of the body on a temporary basis until their permanent positions are confirmed through the appropriate employment processes.

Currently, the force comprises of fifty agents who are responsible for public security throughout the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada. In summer, the number of inhabitants grows considerably due to tourists and holidaymakers and as such the force needs to be increased to take on the additional tasks.

The Mayor, José María Pérez, the Councillor for Citizen Security Marina Sáez, and the Chief Officer of the Local Police, Jesús Navarrete, were all on hand to welcome the four new agents when they reported for their first day of duty.