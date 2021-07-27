



The Councillor for Heritage, Rafael Almagro, has said that the Governing Board has approved the return of the “old courts” into council hands confirming that they will now be assigned to administrative tasks.

Confirmation of the resolution from the Minister of Finance was received on July 7.

He said that in anticipation of the return of the buildings, almost 3 million euros necessary to carry out its restoration has already been earmarked with the approval of the Department of Culture”.

Amongst other uses it is understood that the parties comprising the government’s political opposition will be allocated office space in the building.