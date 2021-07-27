



The Institute of Coastal Ecology has issued its 2021 Coastal Control Network report on the environmental quality of the waters surrounding the Orihuela marine coastline, in its annual cycle July 2020-June 2021, in which the results are of an excellent water quality, with no problems whatsoever being registered.

This study provides the results of the annual cycle to assess environmental quality through a sampling program, regularly (monthly) and covering a long term series (interannual).

The report contributes to the safeguarding of the coastal marine environment. The results obtained offer a continuous knowledge of the environmental status of coastal marine waters, making it possible to detect anomalies or alterations that could occur so that, once identified, the authority can quickly correct.

The stations analysed are sited at Punta Prima, La Zenia, Cabo Roig and Campoamor.

The Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, said that once again “the excellent quality of the water of the Oriolano coast is a suitable fit for a town that already holds the award for having the most blue flags in all of Spain ”.