



The departments of Human Resources and Development and Agriculturehave taken on 99 new agricultural workers who will carry out work on the maintenance of parks, green spaces and peri-urban spaces in rural areas.

The contracts are offered as a result of a grant from the SEPE (State Public Employment Service) of 432,330.88 euros.

The new employees have been organised into eleven groups, each with a foreman and they will be assigned to the infrastructure and agriculture services.

In addition, the Department of Employment has invested about 30,000 euros in the acquisition of personal protective equipment, vehicles and tools for the removal of debris and weeds.

Thirteen of these workers have been assigned to cleaning agricultural roads and pavements and eighty-six to the Department of Infrastructure. The employment contracts for a period of 3 months, to 29 October of this year.