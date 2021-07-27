30 million euros to widen CV-95 between Orihuela and Torrevieja





The Valencian President Ximo Puig has announce that the Generalitat is to allocate more than 30 million euros for improvements and widening of the CV-95, as it passes through the Vega Baja.

The road, which carried over 20,000 vehicles a day, connects Torrevieja with Orihuela city although the widening is anticipated only on the stretch of highway between San Miguel de Salinas and Bigastro.

According to the president the works will include the improvement of road safety with the addition of several new roundabouts, better access to urbanisations and villages, a reduction in travel times, the creation of a cycle lane as well as increasing the capacity of the road along the whole stretch.

The total budget allocation is 30 million euros, and although it wasn’t specifically mentioned it is understood that four million has already been invested in urgent works with the creation of roundabouts at San Miguel Salinas, Bigastro and Jacarilla and those that are currently under construction at the intersections with Los Montesinos and Vistabella.

The announcement was made by Puig during a visit to Rojales on Tuesday where he also outlined a number of new projects within the Vega Renhace Plan.

In order to ensure that the work is carried out quickly the Generalitat is seeking the cooperation of all local councils. Puig said that the regional government will initiate a series of meetings to finalise all the details.”

As a complement to the improvement of sustainable mobility in the region and the connection between its municipalities, the president also announced that Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana has been commissioned to carry out a feasibility study to analyse the options for the re-establishment of a railway between the interior and its coastline in the area.

An attempt will be made to analyse the possibility of connecting the region by rail through the interior to the coastal municipalities.

The president also highlighted during his speech that the budgetary investments for the Vega Baja from September 2019 to the present day amount to 254 million euros, channelled through urgent aid for DANA damages, the Edificant Plan and investments in the road, sanitary and hydraulic infrastructures.