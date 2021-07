Players from the Alevin de Futbol Pilar de la Horadada and the Cadet B team were all invited to the town hall after their successful 2020-21 season.

The Alevin section finished the season as Cup winner’s while the Cadet B team were League Champions of Category 2 of the Provincial Cadet Group 6 of Alicante.

Team coach Jiménez Martinez, players, squad members and parents were all welcomed by Mayor José Maria, a former President of UD Horadada, and his Councillors, who praised their achievements.