



“Orihuela chooses to recycle” is the name of the awareness campaign that was running on the Orihuela Costa beaches at the weekend.

In the campaign, held on Saturday and Sunday, dozens of families were able to enjoy children’s workshops in Barranco Rubio, Cala Capitán, Cala Bosque, Cala Estaca, Aguamarina, Cala Mosca, Punta Prima, La Glea, La Caleta and Cala Cerrada.

In these activities, representatives of the company ‘Conecta Eventos y Animación’ showed children the many different uses that plastic can be given beyond its first useful life, with the emphasis of making different crafts with recycled plastic

Councillor Dámaso Aparicio, who organised these activities, said he was extremely satisfied by the reception that the workshops had among residents and tourists.

Right now, he said, we continue to spread the message of awareness about the recycling of plastics and we are already looking forward to October when another campaign, focused on children will be carried out in local schools.

“The objective is to get a greater number of residents involved in this cause so that we can become a model city in recycling. We must end the uncivil attitude and the poor disposal of plastics that is doing so much damage to the degradation of our seas and oceans, ”said Aparicio.