



By Andrew Atkinson

The Los Montesinos summer Mini-Pool League has got underway with The Courtyard A team topping the table after three games.

“All the teams participating in the league are delighted to be back playing after the six month break, due to coronavirus circumstances,” James Green told The Leader.

James from The Courtyard, Los Montesinos, established the Mini-league following the announcement that the summer Torrevieja Pool League wasn’t taking place this year.

The Montesinos Mini-League teams competing are: The Courtyard (2), Dilly’s San Luis, O’Brien’s El Raso, Mickey’s Bar, Laguna Bar Entre Naranjos, George Bar San Luis and La Hacienda Lo Crispin.

The summer league will run during July until October, with the Torrevieja Winter Pool League scheduled to resume, pending Covid-19 restrictions.