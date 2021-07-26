



Chief Sports Editor Andrew Atkinson looks back to CD Montesinos’s 2016-17 season party following their promotion to the Valencia 1st Regional in what was an historical day following the retirement of youth coach Luis Vaya Tela after over 20 years service.

Ana Belén Juarez Pastor Sports Councillor said: “Luis has been dedicated to sport for more than 20 years, taking care of its facilities, with football being his passion.

“He has been the driving force to train the junior categories of CD Los Montesinos. In retirement he will always remain as part of the team.”