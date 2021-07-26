



Racing San Miguel have promoted youth prodigies Jorge Martínez and Antonio Rico to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 first team squad for the 2021-22 season.

“Jorge and Antonio completed their training with us as youth players last season,” said first team coach Dani Perez Williscroft.

“These are the first promotions from the youth team squad but there are likely to be more.

“Jorge Martínez plays centre-back, winger and wingback and is a player who stands out for his speed and perseverance.

“He has had a great youth campaign, where he has been a fundamental part of the red-and-blue defence.

“Antonio Rico is a centre forward and can also play as a midfielder. He was captain during the youth’s great season, also being the team’s top scorer with 12 goals in 17 games.

“In addition, he has already made his debut in the first team, scoring a goal against Monnegre, following in the footsteps of his relative, the legendary Racing San Miguel striker, Pirri.

“We wish them both the best of luck in the season ahead. It is a source of pride to have San Miguel players who came up through our youth team system, and we will continue working to keep it that way,” added Dani.