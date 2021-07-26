



By Andrew Atkinson

Former members of the 1WFR Bob Harrison and Steve Burnett met each other for the first time in over four decades, having previously been stationed together in Colchester.

“It’s 44 years since the last time we had a drink together on a A/PTI course whilst posted to Colchester where, in 1977, we were both members of 1 WFR (Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters Regiment).

“We travelled from Costa Blanca to Alhaurin, near Coin, Fuengirola on the Costa Del Sol, driving 500km to see Steve and his beautiful wife Debbie,” said Bob.

Bob and Josie, from Derbyshire, who spend time at their property in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, on holiday, added: “They both made us feel very welcome – it only seems like yesterday when we were last together.”

Caption: Steve Burnett, wife Debbie, Josie and Bob Harrison on the Costa Del Sol.