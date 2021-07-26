5 online poker tips all advanced players should know





Poker has experienced a steady boom in the flow of players in recent times, especially in the wake of the pandemic. With more and more professional players taking to the tables, poker experts have compiled five of the most important tips for an advanced player to know how to play online poker and avoid mistakes that could be costly in big pot games.

Top 5 poker tips for advanced players, according to experts

According to poker experts, these are the five most important tips that an advanced poker player should always keep in mind.

Focus on the ranges

Less experienced players tend to focus almost always on hands, but as experience is gained, looking at ranges becomes more useful, especially when calculating odds. “The premise of looking at hands is not bad when a player is just starting to play poker, but if he wants to become a professional, he must go further and pay attention to other aspects. A beginner player will always go for the hands specified in the rules, but the most experienced players will know how to get the best out of each situation”, they explain from one of the most experienced firms in the hosting of online poker games.

In this sense, the professionals emphasize the importance of having to choose between playing according to the theoretical basis or according to one’s instinct. “Some mistakes occur because the player has not really known how to choose between whether to play according to conventional theory or his gambler’s instinct, and it is always necessary to give up one of them,” they comment.

According to the experts themselves, professional players never play according to feelings. “Those who really know how to play poker use their knowledge and experience at the tables to evaluate combinations. They are extremely realistic players, as they know the possibilities they have at any given moment and don’t lose their nerves when they can’t change something. If one move goes wrong, they wait for the next one to show what they are worth,” they say.

Watch out for bluffs: check and raise bluffs are identical to any other bluff

It is common for an inexperienced player to think that the player who has checked and raised has something extraordinary on his hands, but the truth is that it may be a complete bluff. More seasoned players can spot these bluffs, especially when they study certain aspects of their opponents and detect reflexive patterns of behavior that come to light when bluffs make an appearance.

“It’s much more effective to be random in bluffs than to raise and pass on every hand. In addition, there are usually always small indicators in your behavior that can reveal an intention to bluff other players. For those who know how to identify these signs, it is much easier to detect who has a good thing from those who don’t know what they are doing,” comments the PokertimeClub team.

Making use of strategies from other games

Although on paper the idea may seem suicidal, the truth is that the experts at PokertimeClub agree that sometimes this yields extraordinary results. “For this to work even the concepts don’t have to be similar, and many professional players have been changing their strategies by adapting them from other card games,” they comment. “Trying new things is part of the natural learning process of every poker fan looking to improve their game and find their own technique to beat their opponents, and they often rely on other card games to mold the way they play,” they say.

PokertimeClub insists that the players who get the furthest in the strategic field are those who are not afraid to try new things. “For them, luck is not part of a set, but can be reset whenever something does not go as expected. That’s why during low-ranking games it’s common to find them trying new things, to see them playing in a different way or trying their luck with other tactics to see how they perform with them in practice,” they comment.

Playing at bigger tables

Although less experienced players often reason the opposite way, professionals try to go to much bigger tables as a simple matter of probability. “It’s pure math. If you have five people at a table it seems like there are more odds, but the truth is that there are more cards in the deck, which results in more potential combinations,” they explain from the firm specializing in poker hosting services.

“In contrast, at a larger table there are fewer cards left in the deck, but there is a better chance that all players will have an average combination, with a pair or a full house or some type of straight flush like the ones explained here. This can make all the difference in the end,” they say.

Don’t give up, even if the hand is going to be mediocre

A good poker player knows immediately if the hand is good, bad or mediocre. “Taking a 10 and an 8 as an example, an inexperienced player will immediately think, and rightly so, that it’s a lousy hand,” says the PokertimeClub team.

“However, a pro player will know that it can become a good hand with a king, queen or jack. And he also has the same chances of getting an 8, a 7 and a 6. Therefore, an a priori bad hand can become a good hand and it is better not to give it up: it can end up being better than any of the weak combinations made with high cards,” they comment.

This is where the probabilities and the mathematical knowledge of the player come into play, who will shuffle all the possibilities to know what real options he has of turning that mediocre hand into a good one. “The most surprising plays are the ones that come up unpredictably. With the right technique and a pinch of luck, the result can be overwhelming,” they say.