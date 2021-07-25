



The game could finally be up with local efforts to save Cala Mosca, as the department of Urbanismo in Orihuela Town Hall, headed by the Ciudadanos Councillor Jose Aix, will put forward for approval at next week’s plenary meeting of the Town Council a modified plan to build over 2,000 new houses and apartments on this last remaining natural, unspoilt area.

As the incidence continues to rise across the country, the Minister of Health has warned that the government is already anticipating the need for a third dose of the “booster” vaccine against covid-19 and a Classical Summer is about to be played out on the Playa Flamenca Esplanade as, on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, the Orihuela Department of Culture brings the best operas from Madrid’s Teatro Real to Orihuela Costa, along with live concerts by local groups.

