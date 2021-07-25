



Hasty Sailor 9-2, Chalk Stream 5-2, Wahraan 4-5, Imperial Yellow 5-2, Jebel Dukhan 2-1, Beleagurement 10-3

Each-way tips Flying Pursuit 33-1 placed at York; Dance Fever 12-1 Ascot place

By Andrew Atkinson

Sir Michael Stoute saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Hasty Sailor (9-2) to win the Class 3 Collingwood Handicap over 1m 4f at Newcastle on Saturday, ridden by Kevin Stott, the jockey’s third win on the card.

In-form jockey Hayley Turner rode tip Jebel Dukhan (2-1) trained by Sir Mark Prescott to victory at Gosforth Park to return a fromthehorsesmouth.info 16-1 double.

At Newmarket tip, Wahraan (4-5f) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Richard Kingscote landed the C3 MansionBet 10 Get 20 Handicap over 1m 2f.

Imperial Yellow (5-2) trained by Roger Varian tipped in the C2 MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap over 6f returned to the winners enclosure, ridden by Marco Ghani at racing’s headquarters returning a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 double.

Beleagurement (10-3) tipped to win landed the Thomastown Apprentice Handicap over 7f at Gowran Park, ridden by Siobhan Rutledge. Clan Jock (4-1) tipped each-way ran third in the Leighlinbridge Handicap over 1m 1f.

Flying Pursuit* (33-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished fifth in the Sky Bet Dash Handicap over 6f won by Adventurous (33-1) at York, with *Sky Bet paying five places.

At Ascot tip, Desert Dreamer finished second in the Princess Margaret Group 3 Keeneland Fillies Stakes, beaten a nose by Zain Claudette ridden by Ray Dawson in a photo-finish.

“I didn’t think I’d won – but she deserved to – we had to do it the hard way,” said Dawson, landing his first Group 1.

“She stuck her head out. I’m pleased connections stayed loyal to me in keeping the ride,” said Dawson.

“This year has been amazing – and it just got better!,” added Dawson.

Dance Fever (12-1) from 14s tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes over 7f, beaten a short head and a neck by Danyah and Star Of Orion, respectively.

Tip, Third Kingdom (9-4) ran second in the Class 3 Beeswing Handicap over 1m. Tomorrow’s Angel (4-1) tipped each-way finished third.

