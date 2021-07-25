Nine Tales Salisbury win completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 68,285 accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian saddled Nine Tales to win the Celebration Novice Stakes over 6 furlongs at Salisbury on Saturday night to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 68,285 nine-horse accumulator.

Ridden by E. J. Walsh, Nine Tales (7-4f) a €400,000 yearling purchase by Kingman, followed up victory at Haydock Park this month.

Ed Walker trained American Star (11-10) ridden by Pat Cosgrove tipped to win the EBF 6f Maiden Stakes returned to the winners enclosure, having gained a 2 lengths victory ahead of Withering. Tip, Enduring (7.35) non-runner.

*fromthehorsesmouth.info nine-horse 68,285 accumulator included: Beleagurement 10-3, Wahraan 4-5, Hasty Sailor 9-2, Imperial Yellow 5-2, Chalk Stream 5-2, Jebel Dukhan 2-1, Cuban Dancer 13-2, American Star 11-10 and Nine Tales 7-4.

A 7-fold bet (36 bets) returned £240,842.

Saturday Racing

