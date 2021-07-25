



Despite the innumerable social difficulties, Torrevieja successfully held the 67th edition of the Habaneras Choral Competition last week, featuring choirs and solo performers from all over the world.

In bringing the curtain down on Saturday night the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, highlighted the immense effort that the seven concerts have entailed, both for the Technical requirements and the complexity of the administrative arrangements, necessary to accommodate Eras de la Sal’s impassioned audiences.

His words came after the winners of the Golden Shield were announced, the married couple Manuel Martínez Guirao and Conchita Boj Andréu, in recognition of a lifetime dedicated to music and the Habanera, from teaching, to the recruitment of choral talent, musical composition and their conducting of many choirs.

The pair were visibly excited to receive the award which they did to a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at the Eras de la Sal.

The 67th International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest came to a close with a most enjoyable evening where the Torrevejense Musical Union demonstrated their wide and varied repertoire, accompanying the Torrevieja soloists Francisco Moreno, Nuria Maddaloni, Lucía España and Victor Alcañiz, which concluded with “Torrevieja” by maestro Lafuente.