Cuban Dancer completes Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.info 47-1 treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Joe Fanning rode Cuban Dancer trained by Mark Johnston to victory in the last race at Newmarket on Saturday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 47-1 treble at racing’s headquarters.

Cuban Dancer (13-2) tipped each-way landed the MansionBet At Newmarket Handicap over 1m gaining a 3 1/4 lengths victory ahead of Yankee Stadium.

Wahraan (4-5f), Imperial Yellow (5-2) and Cuban Dancer (13-2) paid £106 on a Patent bet.

Caption: Joe Fanning rode Cuban Dancer to victory at Newmarket.

