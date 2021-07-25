Adayar King George VI glory





By Andrew Atkinson

CHARLIE Appleby trained Adayar became the first Derby winner to follow-up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot since the late Galileo two decades ago, ridden by William Buick.

Adayar (9-4) gained a 1 3/4 length win ahead of Mishriff (13-2) with favourite Love (13-8), third.

“I got him into a nice rhythm and it was an amazing performance – he proved that,” said Buick.

“He has learned how to use himself and is an amazing horse to ride. One eye would be in the Arc in the autumn.

“It was a brilliant King George – it had everything – an excellent race. It means everything to me. It’s a massive team effort,” added Buick.

Godolphin trainer Appleby was not in attendance having being pinged by the NHS app under the coronovirus health and safety guidelines.

Zlatan (11-2) tipped in the Longines Handicap Female Amateur Jockeys C3 over 7f at Ascot ran third.

Andrew Balding trained Bangkok 14-1 tipped-up a surprise when denying favourite Mohaafeth to win the Sky Bet York Stakes in the Group 2, under David Probert.

Ghadbbaan (9-4f) trained by Brian Ellison tipped to win the Sky Bet To Support Macmillan Handicap went under by a neck to victor Dance To Paris (13-2).

Chalk Stream (5-2) tipped in the Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap over 1m 3f gained victory ahead of Eclipse De Lunar at York.

