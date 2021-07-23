Four new Local Police vans for Torrevieja





Torrevieja’s Local Police department has become one of the best equipped in the entire Valencian Community with the acquisition of a further 4 vans adding to their current fleet of 17 new state-of-the-art vehicles.

The vans will be issued to Traffic (UDA), two for the Operational Reinforcement Group (GRO) and one for the Canine Team. All of them are fully equipped with all necessary equipment and especially adapted to the functions for which intended.

The mayor, Eduardo Dolón, said that the acquisition of these four vans is included in the lease for a period of four years for a total of 17 vehicles (12 vehicles and 5 vans), all fully equipped with the latest technologies. The contract for the 17 vehicles is costing 702,000 euros, over four years, about 175,000 euros per year including VAT.

The vehicles are all environmentally friendly and are equipped with state-of-the-art diesel engines with adblue for gas cleaning and environmental protection. They are also fitted with anti-breakage protections for windows, headlights and lights.