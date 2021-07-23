



The coronavirus incidence rate in the province of Alicante has increased another 80 points in three days, reaching an index of 367.93 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data update published on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

In the previous three days, 2,457 positive cases were detected, of which 466 are in the Dénia health authority, which continues to be the most affected by this fifth wave of the pandemic. A further 427 cases have been diagnosed in the Alicante General Hospital area with 331 in Sant Joan d’Alacant.

Active cases, currently, number 6,995 cases, an increase of 27.65% in the three previous day. The authority with the highest number of patients in absolute terms is the General Hospital of Alicante area, with 1,298, but with 1,274, Dénia is very similar. Calp continues to be the most affected municipality, with a rate that now stands at 1,569.06; El Verger is at 1,083.03, and Gata de Gorgos 1,073.2. In addition, there are more than 500 cases in six other municipalities, including Dénia, Xàbia, Teulada and Benissa, and 250 in four more.

The Marina Baixa is not much better. The average incidence is doubles the number considered to be at extreme risk index: 504.29. The entire coastline of the region is above 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with Benidorm in the worst situation: 604.68. La Vila Joiosa also exceeds 500. The only town in the Alicante area with a rate lower than 400 is Mutxamel, which is 354.84.

The area covered by the General Hospital of Elche has an incidence of 407.42. Santa Pola is especially high at 489.45.

Elda and Torrevieja health authorities are now also considered to be at high risk, joining Orihuela. In all three, the incidence has risen very significantly, but especially in Torrevieja, which three days ago was at 101.33 and is now at 185.23.

Elche-Crevillent is the only department that is currently at medium risk, although its rate has also increased notably in recent days, to 127.87.

Twenty-one of the 27 municipalities of the Vega Baja have added at least one new case of Covid-19 between last Tuesday and Friday. This is the complete list:

Albatera: +12, Almoradi: +18, Benejúzar: +4, Benijófar: +4, Bigastro: +6, Callosa de Segura: +27, Catral: +2, Cox: +8, Daya Nuevo: +1, Dolores: +6, Guardamar del Segura: +18, Jacarilla: +1, Los Montesinos: +1, Orihuela: +38, Pilar de la Horadada: +18, Rafal: +4, Redován: +1, Rojales: +4, Saint Fulgencio: +3, San Miguel de Salinas: +6, Torrevieja: +123