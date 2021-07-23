



The company, Terminales Marítima del Sureste, has announced the start-up of a new freight rail line that will connect Alicante with the Barking terminal in London, once a week, with a departure from the port on Thursdays and its arrival in Barking on Mondays.

The service will get underway in October and will carry refrigerated containers loaded with fruits, vegetables and all kinds of perishable goods. Driven by private initiative, this is a historic milestone for the port.

The announcement has been made, within the framework of the new post-Brexit services offered in the port of Alicante, by Jesús Aznar, director of Terminales Marítimas del Sureste (TMS), who said that this new railway route offers a new intermodal connection that will allow the transport of containerised goods from the TMS terminal, via Calais, to the Barking terminal (London) in the United Kingdom.

At this stage it will carry only perishable and refrigerated products destined for the main warehouses of the British food chains.

With the launch of this new line, the port of Alicante reinforces its commitment in promoting measures aimed at reducing CO 2 emissions . In land transport logistics, rail is gaining more importance in the distribution sector and has become the most sustainable solution in freight transport.