Saturday fromthehorsesmouth.info Newcastle, Newmarket, York, Salisbury and Gowran Park





Gosden-Third Kingdom eye Newcastle win

O’Brien Armory in Sky Bet Group 2 York Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

John and Thady Gosden saddle Third Kingdom (3.20) at Newcastle on Saturday with Martin Harley taking the ride in the Class 3 Beeswing Handicap over 1 mile.

Third Kingdom was noted earlier this month when staying on in the final furlong over 7f, when finishing third at Sandown Park and is tipped to win.

Aidan O’Brien trained Armory (3.15) gets the nod over Mohaafeth trained by William Haggas in the Sky Bet Group 2 York Stakes under top weight 9st 9lbs, ridden by J. A. Heffernan.

Four-year-old Armory finished third in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes behind Love and Audarya at Royal Ascot last month.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Bawaader (ew). 1.35 Acklam Gold (ew). 2.10 Kuwait Warrior (ew). 2.45 Not On Your Nellie (ew). 3.20 Third Kingdom. 3.55 Tomorrow’s Angel (ew). 4.30 Hasty Sailor (ew). 5.05 Jebel Dukhan.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 3.05 Saga. 3.40 Wahraan. 4.15 Divine Magic. 4.50 Imperial Yellow (ew). 5.20 Mr Wagyu. 5.55 Buniann. 6.25 Cuban Dancer (ew).

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Ginger Jam. 2.40 Gulliver (ew); Flying Pursuit (ew). 3.15 Armory. 3.50 Joeyremy. 4.25 Ghadbbaan. 5.00 Chalk Stream (ew). 5.35 Pagan.

GOWRAN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Duvet Day. 2.15 Give Her A Squeeze. 2.50 Beleagurement. 3.25 Flying Rock (ew). 4.00 Acanella. 4.35 Howling Wolf (ew). 5.10 Clan Jock (ew). 5.45 Gregory’s Gift (ew).

SALISBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Grandstand. 6.05 Kingston Star (ew). 6.35 American Star. 7.05 Nine Tales. 7.35 Enduring (ew). 8.05 Fire Eyes. 8.35 Generius.

