NEW LED LIGHTING FOR PASEO VISTA ALEGRE





The Urban Image of Torrevieja has been dramatically improved with the completion of the beautification works on the pergola of Paseo Vista Alegre.

Last Sunday, coinciding with the opening of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest, the new pergola lighting in the city’s central promenade was unveiled.

The new strip lighting installation is fitted to the lower part of the metal beams of the pergola, with 180 LEDs per linear meter, along the 600 metre structure.

The councillor, Carmen Gómez Candel, said that this is the first phase of the restoration of the Paseo Vista Alegre, pending a tender, at a cost of almost 23,000 euro, for the emptying and sealing of the existing planters to complete the remodelling of the most emblematic, visited and photographed location in the town.