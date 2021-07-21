UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 21 July, 2021

The National Lottery
The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Wednesday 21 July 2021
05
17
20
37
45
51
29

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2669

Jackpot: £2,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£2,000,0001£2,000,000
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0002£2,000,000
Match 5£1,75036£63,000
Match 4£1402,642£369,880
Match 3£3064,602£1,938,060
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip638,174£1,276,34

