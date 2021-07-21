UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 21 July, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Wednesday 21 July 2021 05 17 20 37 45 51 29

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2669

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £2,000,000 1 £2,000,000 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 2 £2,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 36 £63,000 Match 4 £140 2,642 £369,880 Match 3 £30 64,602 £1,938,060 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 638,174 £1,276,34

£2,000,000