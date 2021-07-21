Torrevieja forms a new municipal Tourism Council





On Monday morning, a new Municipal Tourism Council was constituted in Torrevieja, chaired by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and appointed members.

The General Assembly of the Tourism Council will meet ordinarily twice a year.

The Regulatory Law of the Bases of Local Regime 20.3 grants autonomy to the municipalities to establish and regulate their complementary organization, the Sector Councils, as a complementary body of the City Council of sectorial participation and consultative character, through which the participation of citizens is channeled and its groups, collectives and associations in municipal affairs.

It is an advisory body to facilitate the participation and collaboration of citizens in future decisions on tourism, based on respect for the rights of tourists and neighbors. The sectorial scope of this council, tourism, has evolved significantly, both from the point of view of the business sector and of today’s society; with the assumption that greater participation in public affairs contributes to improvement in decision-making processes.

Composition

– 1 permanent member. Delegate Councilor for Tourism

– 5 members representing the political groups.

– 15 members appointed by the Mayor’s Office at the proposal of the institutions, entities and associations in relation to the tourism field: (University of Alicante, Alicante Provincial Council, General Director of Tourism of the Generalitat, Director of the Natural Park of the Torrevieja lagoons and La Mata, APYMECO, Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Region, Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, Club Náutico Marina Internacional, Alicante Sur, Fishermen’s Association, PROVIA, Tele Taxi, Torrevieja Carnival Association, Torrevieja Casino Cultural Society and Tourism Association Active Torrevieja).

– 7 members appointed directly by the mayor from among people with clear tourist ties:

José Pedro García (transport sector).

José Fernando Vera (Professor at the University of Alicante – tourism training and research).

José Andreu (hotel sector).

Joseph Pérez (Salinas de Torrevieja- tourist services).

Carmen Álvarez (leisure and hospitality).

Tomás Arenas (hospitality).

Nathalie de Souza (commerce, hotels and nightlife).

The Municipal Tourism Council has also discussed in this first meeting the initial proposal for the creation of Sectorial Tables, which are work commissions to present reports or proposals to the General Assembly, in which the members of the council who voluntarily want may be.

Initially, three sectoral roundtables have been proposed:

– Residential Tourism

– Commerce, Hospitality and services (what was previously called the complementary offer: salt flats, active tourism, sports tourism, natural park, Aquópolis and Marinas).

– Large cross-cutting themes, which would include accessibility, sustainability, innovation and digital transformation.

At the end of this month of July, the members of the three sectorial tables will be proposed, as well as the possibility or need to create any more.

The mayor has reported that in the month of September these sector tables will begin to work so that by the end of the year they will have conclusions to begin to carry them out in 2022.

Likewise, Eduardo Dolón has highlighted that the Council undertakes to monitor the tables to oversee the degree of achievement of the objectives set in the Strategic Tourism Plan.

Finally, it should be noted that tourism planning aims at sustainable development, reconciling economic development considering the repercussions of tourism activity now and in the future, having maximum respect for the interests of tourists but also of the local society that welcomes.

