



After eighteen long months of online coaching and safely-distanced, masked rehearsals, Spangles performed in public for the first time at La Torre Golf Resort in Roldan, Murcia. “It was the best feeling ever to stand together and make music for an audience again. We have so missed not having public performances and it was thrilling to be back in public. “ said Valerie Lynch, Musical Director.

The resort holds a market every Wednesday and Friday evening during July and August, which is attended by approximately 750 people. Spangles sang in a beautiful setting, which allowed them to safely-distance and sing in the open air to an audience of more than 50 people.

Spangles is a founder member of the Spanish Association of Barbershop Singers (SABS) and their concert was attended by board members of the Association.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be back performing again, after such a long time” said Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines. “We have had such positive feedback from the audience too: strong, resonant and beautiful sound, and Spanish audience members sang with us when we sang their favourite Spanish songs.”

Spangles is hoping for more open-air, public performances while the good weather lasts, so don’t hesitate to get in touch with Lyn Baines if you’d like to book them.

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com