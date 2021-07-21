Orihuela Culture presents a virtual visit of the Spanish poet Blas de Otero





Virtual art exhibitions are here to stay. There are many people who do not have time to travel or do not have the possibility to do so, so Cultura Orihuela gives you the opportunity to make a virtual visit to the Blas de Otero exhibition located in the Miguel Hernández Exhibition Hall, an exhibition that will be open to the public until September 12.

The virtual visit by Aitor Larrabide, director of the Miguel Hernández Cultural Foundation, which introduces us to the work of Blas de Otero, a contemporary poet with great influence from Miguel Hernández, can be carried out through the Facebook channel of the Department of Culture (www.facebook.com/oricultura) or through the YouTube channel.

Mar Ezcurra, Councilor for Culture, has stated that “the visitor will know the life of Otero thanks to the photographs of Sabina de la Cruz and the biographical and literary notes of José Fernández de la Sota. The 12 panels come from the Blas de Otero Foundation in Bilbao and have been complemented in this version for Orihuela with first editions and monographs on the Basque poet provided by the Miguel Hernández Cultural Foundation and its director”.

It should be remembered that Blas de Otero Muñoz was one of the main representatives of social poetry and intimate poetry of the fifties in Spain and his relationship with the Oriolano poet Miguel Hernández made him dedicate a sonnet to him and be present at the tribute that the Peoples from Spain they performed in Orihuela in 1976, where Los Murales de San Isidro emerged.

The Blas de Otero exhibition is organized by the Department of Culture, the Miguel Hernández Cultural Foundation and the Miguel Hernández House Museum, the latter two also assume its curatorship.

