



The new establishment, which has opened its doors to the public today, will have 300 square meters, including terrace.

The opening of this new restaurant will be a boost for employment in the town, because of the creation of around 17 new jobs.

With this new opening, there are 28 establishments opened throughout the province of Alicante.

McDonald’s, within its national growth plan, bets on the Valencian Community to open a new restaurant. Located at Calle Ramón y Cajal, 12, it is the first restaurant opened in the town and today has received the visit of the Mayor, Luis Rodríguez, to get to know this project. This restaurant is the 28th opened in the province of Alicante.

The restaurant will have a 300 square meters area, which includes terrace. With the opening of this new restaurant, McDonald’s will give a boost to employment in the town, with the creation of around 17 new permanent jobs, including a newly created figure in its establishments: Head of Health and Safety, responsible of ensuring compliance with the Safe Environment protocol, implemented by the company as a result of the health emergency.

Luis Rodríguez, Mayor of Benijófar, highlighted during his visit: “This new restaurant is undoubtedly a great boost for employment in the area. Without a doubt, McDonald’s commitment to Benijófar is good news for economic development in Alicante’s Vega Baja”.

Francisco Rivera, restaurant franchisee, says: “For me and my team it’s a great joy to be able to open this restaurant in Benijófar and that the neighbors can enjoy the McDonald’s experience in this new space, in which we have prioritized their safety and that of our employees. We look forward to welcoming all the people who wish to come and offer them what we do best, products adapted to all tastes and made with ingredients of the highest quality”.

The new restaurant has digital kiosks and table service to conveniently receive orders. It also has a McCafé space, where customers can enjoy freshly ground coffee and complete it with sweet or savory products at any time of the day. In addition, the Signature Collection premium burger platform is also available in this restaurant, with exclusive recipes that will delight the most demanding palates.

The offer is completed with a play area -which is currently closed as in all other McDonald’s restaurants, due to the health situation caused by Covid-19-, McAuto lane and McDelivery, so that those who wish, can receive their orders comfortably at home or wherever they choose.