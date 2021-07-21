Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 21 July, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 21 July 2021

Irish Lotto Results

20 24 27 32 39 43 25

Plus 1 Lotto Results

14 18 21 28 31 46 12

Plus 2 Lotto Results

01 14 20 25 28 46 33

Jackpot (€): €6,964,057

Lotto Plus Raffle: 7025

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 24 July 2021

E7,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 6,964,057 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 97,758 1 € 97,758 Match 5 € 1,343 19 € 25,517 Match 4 plus Bonus € 267 24 € 6,408 Match 4 € 60 692 € 41,520 Match 3 plus Bonus € 32 854 € 27,328 Match 3 € 11 11,807 € 129,877 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 9,172 € 27,516

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 17 € 8,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 48 € 2,400 Match 4 € 20 714 € 14,280 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,115 € 11,150 Match 3 € 3 12,384 € 37,152 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,322 € 20,644

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 8 € 2,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 24 € 600 Match 4 € 10 713 € 7,130 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 870 € 4,350 Match 3 € 3 12,697 € 38,091 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 8,600 € 17,200

How to play the Irish Lotto