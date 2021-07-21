Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 21 July, 2021

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 21 July 2021
Irish Lotto Results
20
24
27
32
39
43
25
Plus 1 Lotto Results
14
18
21
28
31
46
12
Plus 2 Lotto Results
01
14
20
25
28
46
33
Jackpot (€): €6,964,057
Lotto Plus Raffle: 7025
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 24 July 2021
E7,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 6,964,0570Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 97,7581€ 97,758
Match 5€ 1,34319€ 25,517
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 26724€ 6,408
Match 4€ 60692€ 41,520
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 32854€ 27,328
Match 3€ 1111,807€ 129,877
Match 2 plus Bonus*€39,172€ 27,516

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50017€ 8,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5048€ 2,400
Match 4€ 20714€ 14,280
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,115€ 11,150
Match 3€ 312,384€ 37,152
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,322€ 20,644

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 2508€ 2,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2524€ 600
Match 4€ 10713€ 7,130
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 5870€ 4,350
Match 3€ 312,697€ 38,091
Match 2 plus Bonus*€28,600€ 17,200

