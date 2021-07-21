



The AENA works council at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is planning to go on strike on August 2 and 3.

The scheduled strike is due to deterioration in working conditions announced by the Information and Communications Service of the terminus, as stated in the document sent by the President of the committee, Javier Grau, to the Provincial Labour Office.

The strike is reportedly supported by the unions at the airport including: USO, UGT, CC.OO, CGT and CSPA.

Issues surround the lack of specific training for computer occupations in their field, deemed to be outdated.

There is also a shortage of personnel in the department, in the wake of personnel losses. “Permits and temporary occupancy changes has gone on for years and the workforce is insufficient, due to the increase in workloads,” said Grau.

Unions have also denounced that the computer equipment has become obsolete in a significant proportion of the airport, which generates additional workloads and stress on the workforce.