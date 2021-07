By Andrew Atkinson

A record number of registrations with over 160 students attended the XI Villa de Catral summer football and multisport campus.

Multiple work areas, including football, saw Atletico de Catral students enjoy and learn about football, along with pool, and outdoor track events where they played hockey, basketball and tennis.

Catral council sponsored the event alongside Catral Garden, and Inmobiliaria El Rincón.