



Montesinos Musical Group perform concert in historical Claustro of the University of the College of Santo Domingo, Orihuela

By Andrew Atkinson

The Montesinos Musical Group performed a concert in the Claustro of the University of the College of Santo Domingo with the debut ‘Armengola’, Orihuela, composed by Master Francisco Jorge Mora.

The Colegio Santo Domingo de Orihuela nicknamed “El Escorial de Levante” is a monumental building in the Renaissance style of classical sobriety with baroque features.

Its construction began in the 16th century with the Convent of Santo Domingo the largest Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in the Valencian Community and the most representative of the Old Kingdom of Valencia.

In 1546 Fernando de Loazes, Patriarch of Antioquia and then Bishop of Lleida, decided to found in Orihuela, the city where he was born, a Pontifical College under the direction of the Order of Preachers, the Dominican Fathers.

After obtaining in 1552 Papal Bull granted by Julius III, it began to function as a Pontifical College only for Dominicans.

The following year the great works of the Convent began under the direction of Juan Inglés. In 1569, Pope Pius V granted the College the category of Pontifical University, equating it with the universities of Salamanca, Alcalá de Henares and Valencia.

In 1646, King Felipe IV of Spain declared it a Royal University, thus it became general and public, teaching in its classrooms Civil and Canon Law, Philosophy and Theology, Medicine and other liberal arts. After the suppression of the minor universities in 1807, the University of Orihuela was extinguished in 1835.

Its two cloisters stand out, of Renaissance and Baroque styles; its Renaissance temple with luxurious baroque decoration; its bell tower with unique decoration and colour; and its imposing facade with three significant covers.

After being a College of the Dominican Order; to house the extinct University of Orihuela for nearly three centuries and to have housed the first National Public Library of Spain, founded in the 16th century; between 1872 and 1956 Colegio de Jesuitas.

It is currently the headquarters of the Diocesan School of Santo Domingo, a Private Catholic School, concerted at all levels, for Early Childhood Education, Compulsory Primary Education, Compulsory Secondary Education and Baccalaureate.

