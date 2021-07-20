Easing of coronovirus lockdown boost to racing





By Andrew Atkinson

Following the easing of coronovirus lockdown restrictions across the UK on July 19 the horseracing fraternity are hopeful of spectators swarming back to racecourses.

Race meetings saw a limited number of spectators in attendance in the last month, in the wake of being behind closed doors.

The Covid 19 measures hit racing in March 2020 that cost the industry millions of pounds in lost revenue and job losses during the last 16 months.

Racing came under the umbrella of pilot events in mid- May with spectators limited to fifty per cent capacity, up to a maximum of 4,000.

Following restrictions being lifted, the ending of social distancing, confirmation of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test to attend or the need to book in advance came into play.

Cartmel racecourse clerk of the course Anthea Leigh, where the June 17 meeting was sold out, with 4,000 attending, said ahead of the Cumbria track’s meeting on July 19: “We’re really looking forward to it – hopefully people will come to enjoy the racing with their families.”

Racing capacity in Scotland has increased from 500 to 1,000 spectators with Ayr’s meeting on July 19 sold out.

