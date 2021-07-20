



30% capacity in interior of bars and restaurants in 31 municipalities

By Andrew Atkinson

Covid 19 measures in Murcia were changed on July 19 that included 30% capacity in the interior of bars and restaurants in 31 municipalities within the region.

Social meetings between members of different households is limited to 10 people.

New Covid 19 regulations of 30% capacity of interior bars and restaurants applies in: Abarán, Aguilas, Alcantarilla, Los Alcazares, Aledo, Alhama, Archena, Beniel, Blanca, Caravaca, Cartagena, Fortuna, Fuente Alamo, Jumilla, Librilla, Lorquí, Mazarron, Molina, Mula, Murcia, Pliego, San Javier, San Pedro, Santomera, Torre Pacheco, Torres de Cotillas, Totana, Ulea, La Unión, Villanueva del Segura and Yecla.

50% capacity interior of bars and restaurants: Abanilla, Albudeite, Alguazas, Bullas, Calasparra, Campos del Río, Ceutí, Cieza, Lorca, Moratalla and Puerto Lumbreras

75% capacity interior of bars and restaurants: Ricote, Ojós, and Cehegín

100% capacity on terraces is permitted in all towns with only 10 people to a table on terraces, and six to a table interior of bars.

In social gatherings in private homes and similar, maximum 10 people, if at least one participant is from another household.

Sale of alcohol is banned between 10pm-6am, in supermarkets, but can be consumed in bars/restaurants/hotels where it is served and consumed on the premises.