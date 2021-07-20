



Sergio Manchón joins Valencia CF Academy

By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe UD youth prodigy Benjamin Sergio Manchón has reached an agreement to join Valencia CF at their Academy.

“The most awarded club in our community and a benchmark, both nationally and internationally, has set its eyes on our small but excellent and great player,” said a spokesperson from the club.

“Sergio will continue to train and play at our base, but will periodically go to the Paterna facilities to follow his evolution and projection with the Valencia Academy, until he joins their ranks.

“From the club we congratulate and are extremely happy for Sergio and his family. We hope it will be a great step in a promising future.

“We thank their parents Óscar and Cecilia for the trust placed in the club to manage the agreement, and Valencia CF for the respect and treatment they have had towards our club, informing us from the first moment of their interest in Sergio, which shows the category of a noble and prestigious club in the world of football.

“The case of Sergio Manchón joins other players who have left our base for important clubs and which shows that Aspe UD is also a benchmark in grassroots football at the provincial level and in the Community, a club where many scouts put the focus on our players.

“This encourages us even more strongly to continue working for our base, trying to improve and grow year after year in a formative work methodology, surrounded by essential and mandatory values ​​in all areas of life,” added the spokesperson.

Caption: Aspe UD youth prodigy Benjamin Sergio Manchón joined Valencia CF Academy.