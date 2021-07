By Andrew Atkinson

Acuopolis Torrevieja welcomed children from APANEE and Alpe to spend a day out at the water park, with 166 people and 60 volunteers attending.

“Alpe and APANEE are grateful for the commendable work the volunteers have done.

“They also thank the Acuopolis Torrevieja Management and all the staff for reopening their doors and their kindness towards this group, favouring support and inclusion, thus betting on the social integration of this municipality,” said a spokesperson.