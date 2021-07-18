



As it does every year, on Saturday the city of Torrevieja honoured the Virgen del Carmen, although on this occasion the celebrations were rather different due to the pandemic and the restrictions that are currently require.

One of these acts was the traditional Mass and Communion in the church of the Immaculate Conception, celebrated by the parish priest, Manuel Martínez Rocamora and attended by the mayor of the city, Eduardo Dolón; the Salt Queen, Raquel Tévar and her aides, together with the president of the Fishermen’s Association, Pedro Ángel Carmona.

After the mass, thehymn of the Salve Marinera, performed by the Unión Musical Torrevejense and the José Hódar Choir, took place next to the Fisherman’s Monument.

It was followed by many acts of tribute to the fishermen, by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, together with the Salt Queen, Raquel Tévar and the President of the Fishermen’s Association, Pedro A. Carmona, who threw a wreath of flowers, in memory of the men of the sea who lost their lives, into the sea.